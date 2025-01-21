ArbDoge AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $32.70 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. ArbDoge AI has a total market cap of $32.70 million and $8.36 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbDoge AI token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,549.00 or 1.00114999 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,462.19 or 1.00031065 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArbDoge AI

ArbDoge AI launched on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai.

Buying and Selling ArbDoge AI

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,000 with 174,455,896,934,211,000 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -9.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,582,814.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

