Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 43.1% – Should You Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shot up 43.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.73. 1,368,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 230,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$57.67 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 243.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

