Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Up 25.9% – Still a Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded up 25.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 333,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 145,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Arbor Metals Stock Up 25.9 %
The company has a market cap of C$35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 243.01.
About Arbor Metals
Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.
