Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading 25.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 333,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 145,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 243.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$35.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -3.71.

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

