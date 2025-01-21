Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading 29.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 29.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 619,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 178,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$49.44 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 243.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

