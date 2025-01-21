ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $258.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.11 and its 200-day moving average is $245.81.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.