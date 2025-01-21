ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $756.33 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $706.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $955.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

