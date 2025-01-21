Aspiriant LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

