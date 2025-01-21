Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,309,000.

EFAV stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

