Aspiriant LLC Has $14.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

