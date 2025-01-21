Aspiriant LLC Purchases 1,738 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,961,000 after buying an additional 82,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

