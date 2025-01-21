Aspiriant LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 695,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,941 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,510,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,782 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,665,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.