Aspiriant LLC Sells 2,511 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BILL stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.63, a PEG ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

