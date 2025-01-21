Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Price Target Lowered to C$2.10 at Raymond James

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Atlas Engineered Products stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.23. 237,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.29. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of C$72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

