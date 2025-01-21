Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 149,832 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,832 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

