Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.61.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

