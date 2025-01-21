Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $44.17 Million Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,581 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $44,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,494,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 60,094 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

