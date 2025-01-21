Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,098 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,430,000 after buying an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,167,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 975,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,860,000 after acquiring an additional 118,392 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 766,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 743,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.