Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 47,282 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $67.92.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

