Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,782,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

