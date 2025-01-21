Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $434.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $371.36 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

