AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,620 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,876,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 202,159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 86,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 77,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

