Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
IJK opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
