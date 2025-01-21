Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $32.36 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $32,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8 %

DHI stock opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $169.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

