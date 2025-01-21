Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $32,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,569,000 after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,499 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $203.33 and a twelve month high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
