Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,608.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.