Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires 4,139 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.45%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

