Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

APR.UN stock opened at C$10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$516.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.78.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

