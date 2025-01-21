Autonolas Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Autonolas token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonolas has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Autonolas has a total market cap of $86.98 million and approximately $838,936.03 worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,335.51 or 0.99145679 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,184.64 or 0.98062438 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Autonolas

Autonolas’ launch date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 518,144,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,928,498 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 518,144,680.44731871 with 92,928,498.29548183 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.92793252 USD and is down -14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,014,026.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonolas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.