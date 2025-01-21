Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $434.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

