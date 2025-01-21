Baby Doge Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.95 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $350.27 million and $163.95 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001048 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000128 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,637,762,592,023,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,637,762,751,858,605.32574167 with 163,712,296,927,382,797.22890803 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $145,227,657.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.