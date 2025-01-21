Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $99.89 and a 12 month high of $123.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

