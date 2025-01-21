Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

