Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $72,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $6,219,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $329.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $336.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

