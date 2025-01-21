Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,278,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 250,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 153,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWF opened at $406.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.79 and a 200 day moving average of $380.75. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $304.85 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.