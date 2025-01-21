Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

