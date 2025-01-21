Biconomy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.50 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $236.69 million and $21.50 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105,028.12 or 0.99556126 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,039.63 or 0.98619136 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Biconomy
Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,598,616 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.
Biconomy Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
