Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) vs. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Financial Survey

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amgen and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 12 12 1 2.44 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $314.91, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Amgen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $32.53 billion 4.50 $6.72 billion $7.81 34.84 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Amgen and Big Cypress Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 13.00% 168.35% 11.18% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. It also markets other products, including Neulasta, MVASI, AMJEVITA/AMGEVITA, TEZSPIRE, Parsabiv, Aimovig, LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, TAVNEOS, RAVICTI, UPLIZNA and PROCYSBI. The company serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca plc for the development and commercialization of TEZSPIRE; Novartis Pharma AG to develop and commercialize Aimovig; UCB for the development and commercialization of EVENITY; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. for rocatinlimab development and commercialization; and BeiGene, Ltd. for oncology products expansion and development. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

