BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$97.00 and last traded at C$97.00. 264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$96.71.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$95.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.86.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.619 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

