Bonness Enterprises Inc. Purchases 4,100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,597,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,035,313,000 after buying an additional 613,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,927,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,289,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,170,000 after acquiring an additional 373,202 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,321 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,627,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,448,960,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $121.56 and a one year high of $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

