Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 23.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,926.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,052.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,384.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,997.64.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

