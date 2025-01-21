Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 4064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,158 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after buying an additional 2,615,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,561 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.