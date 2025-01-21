Breakwater Investment Management Acquires 1,344 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.