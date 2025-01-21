Breakwater Investment Management Acquires 1,344 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

