Breakwater Investment Management Acquires 551 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

