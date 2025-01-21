Breakwater Investment Management Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 190.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,722 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

