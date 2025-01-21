Breakwater Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $277,823,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,087,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after acquiring an additional 350,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $234.62 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.47. The stock has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.