Breakwater Investment Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Breakwater Investment Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $66.65.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
