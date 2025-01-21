Brookmont Capital Management Reduces Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.47 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

