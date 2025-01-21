Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 204.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,061,502,000 after acquiring an additional 198,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,356,000 after purchasing an additional 178,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,528,267 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.