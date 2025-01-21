Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after buying an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.